Azadi March has just begun, good times ahead: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that good times are ahead for Pakistanis as Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon tender his resignation.

The PPP chairman was addressing media in Islamabad, where he said that the Azadi March has just begun and a lot many things lay in near future to happen.

He further said that he saw members from every party in the Azadi March and the unification of various political parties sends a good message.

Bilawal said that he has asked his party’s workers to welcome the participants of the march when they enter the federal capital.

On the health of former president Asif Ali Zardari, he said that his father is unwell and not getting adequate medical facilities.

Zardari’s bail can happen on medical grounds but the former president is not keen on the matter, said Bilawal.

He said that for the treatment of his father, a doctor of their choice should be allowed to treat Zardari.