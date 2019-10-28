Selena Gomez opens up about the kind of love she is looking for in future

Selena Gomez has been all over the headlines ever since the release of her latest track and the cold war that followed between her, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

During an interview with The Zach Sang Show, the 27-year-old singer dished the details about a number of things including her love life and how she tends to tread in the future in that regards.

“I would be very transparent. I don't have room to buffer things that I need or that I want. I think girls can sometimes be scared of that, because we're viewed as crazy or needy or overthinking things or dramatic,” she was cited as saying.

"I understand sometimes, but I love being a girl and I love having the emotions I have, falling super deep and being passionate," she added.

"It's just about containing it and channeling it in the right areas. But I never want to lose the sense of love that I imagine it to be. I don't want to be jaded or bitter from anything. I believe that it exists. I'm happy waiting for that for however long it takes because we're going to be doing this forever," she continued.

Selena made her big comeback in music after a hiatus, with the hit song Lose You To Love Me.