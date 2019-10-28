close
Mon Oct 28, 2019
October 28, 2019

Sahiwal case: ATC decision challenged in LHC

Mon, Oct 28, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday challenged the acquittal of all the suspects in the Sahiwal incident.

The appeal was filed at the Lahore High Court (LHC) by Additional Prosecutor Abdul Samad Khan.

The petition stated that either the investigation into the incident was flawed or witnesses had changed their statements.

The Punjab government approached the LHC days after Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered it to challenge the ATC's decision.

On January 19, four people, including three of a family, were killed in an alleged shootout in Sahiwal, with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel claiming they had killed a local commander of militant organisation Daesh and three others in the operation.

Eyewitnesses, however, disputed the claim and said the people in the car did not fire at officials, nor were any explosives recovered from the vehicle.

