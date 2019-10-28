Jennifer Aniston reveals why she finally jumped on the Instagram bandwagon

Jennifer Aniston, the undisputed queen of Hollywood has now been reigning over social media as well, despite having joined it only recently.

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show, the 50-year-old Friends actor revealed why after keeping herself away from the world of social media for an extensive period, decided to jump on board.

"It was just one of those things. Eventually — it's not going anywhere, right? So why not join the party? And it's not that scary. [You can] share information, connect with your fans, right wrongs that are said about you, have fun, make fun of yourself, make fun of people. Help animals get rescued," she said.

The Murder Mystery actor after joining Instagram earlier in October had quite literally broken the internet as she snatched Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s record of getting the fastest one million followers after joining Instagram and had also caused a glitch on the application.

