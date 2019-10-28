Rupee gains 04 paisa against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee gained 04 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank and was traded at Rs 155.84 against the closing of Rs 155.88 during last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Monday.



However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 155.75 and Rs 156.2.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.49 and was traded at Rs172.84 against the last closing of Rs173.33.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and was traded at Rs1.43 whereas the decrease of Rs 0.10 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 200.02 as compared to last closing of Rs 200.12.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham remained stable at Rs 42.43 whereas exchange rate of Saudi Rayal decreased by Rs0.01 and was traded at Rs 41.55, against Rs41.56 during the last trading day.