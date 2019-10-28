BISE Sukkur announces HSC Part 1 result 2019

SUKKUR: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sukkur has announced the results of Higher Secondary School Certificate Part-I annual examination of Pre-engineering and Pre-Medical groups.



The results were announced for Sukkur, Khairpur, N. Feroze and Ghotki district students of the Pre-engineering and Pre-Medical groups.

Find HSC-I Pre-Engineering Result Sukkur District

Sukkur Pre-Medical

Pre-Engineering Khairpur District

Pre-Medical Result Khairpur District







