BISE Sukkur announces HSC Part 1 result 2019

SUKKUR: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sukkur has announced the results of Higher Secondary School Certificate Part-I annual examination of Pre-engineering and Pre-Medical groups.
The results were announced for Sukkur, Khairpur, N. Feroze and Ghotki district students of the Pre-engineering and Pre-Medical groups.
