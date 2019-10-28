close
Mon Oct 28, 2019
Sports

AFP
October 28, 2019

Starc to miss Sri Lanka T20 series for brother's wedding

Sports

AFP
Mon, Oct 28, 2019
Cricket Australia reports the Starc move on its website.

ADELAIDE: Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has decided to pull out of the second Twenty20 against Sri Lanka to witness his brother him tie the knot.

Billy Stanlake or Sean Abbott are likely to replace Starc as Australia target an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Cricket Australia reported the Starc move on its website Monday, saying he had been granted a release as part of an increased focus on family time under coach Justin Langer.

Regardless of whether Stanlake or Abbott get their chance, vice-captain Pat Cummins told reporters Monday Australia´s effective use of the short ball would continue.

"(Bowling short is) something we speak about, no doubt, especially at the Gabba or Adelaide Oval, where it´s quite fast and bouncy," he said.

"And all our bowlers are 6 (foot) four (inches) or 6´5."

Australia emphatically won the opening T20 in Adelaide on Sunday by 134 runs, with David Warner celebrating his birthday with a return to form, clubbing an unbeaten 100.

