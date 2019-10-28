Female police officer receives 'Sword of Honour' for second year in a row

For the second time in a row, a female officer bagged the prestigious ‘Sword of Honour’ awarded for successful completion of training at the National Police Academy.

The sword is awarded to the best officer.

Last year the feat was claimed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Faryal Fareed, who has been succeeded by ASP Maham Khan, following in the former’s footsteps this year.

The ecstatic news was shared by ASP Muhammad Raza Tanveer on Twitter.

“Female officer bags sword of honour for 2nd year in running. Last year it was @FareedFaryal now its @MahamKhan45. Proud of you @MahamKhan45 #45thSTP #21stICC,” he wrote.

In 2018, ASP Fareed made history when she became the first lady officer in Police Service of Pakistan to be awarded the ‘Sword of Honour’.