Unpredictability can be frightening for both Pakistan and Australia: Misbah

Chief selector cum head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that he wishes to see his side be more consistent rather than sticking to it’s “unpredictability” tag.

Pakistan, over the years, has earned a reputation of being unpredictable, sometimes rising to the occasion when they’re least expected to, and on other occasions completely falling apart without prior warning.

That may have been Pakistan’s hallmark but Misbah says he wants his charges to shed that image, starting from their tour of Australia.

“It (Pakistan’s unpredictable nature) could be frightening for both Australia and us,” Misbah said during a press talk in Sydney ahead of the team’s training session on Monday. “We want to use it to our advantage, but we [also] need to be more consistent with our performances.”

Misbah said that the Australia tours are always challenging for away teams but the current one is an even bigger one due to the newly inducted young blood in the Pakistan side.

“If we are disciplined enough, we can overcome these challenges and produce good results,” he said.

When asked about the 16-year-old Naseem Shah on the roster, Misbah said that the teen prodigy is not just all about the pace but is also showing decent control as well.

Misbah also discussed Usman Qadir’s inclusion in the squad, saying that he was picked due to his experience of playing the Big Bash League in Australia and also to develop a second legspin option behind Shadab Khan.