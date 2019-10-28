Kamyab Jawan Program to provide one million jobs to skilled youth

SIALKOT: Prime Minister’s ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ will provide jobs to one million skilled youth of Pakistan, claimed Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar.



Usman Dar stated this while addressing the participants in the annual prize distribution ceremony, held at Government Postgraduate Commerce College Sialkot recently.

He said that the youth were precious national assets and government was making hectic efforts for the development of youth by initiating several programs for the youth enabling them to come forward and play their pivotal role in national development and to serve the nation and the country in a better way in the future as well.

Later, Usman Dar distributed certificates and shields among brilliant students.