Fernandez wins Argentine election in first round: official

Buenos Aires: Peronist candidate Alberto Fernandez won Argentina´s presidential election in the first round on Sunday, official results showed, with 75 percent of the votes counted.



Fernandez, 60, had 47.36 percent of the votes -- crossing the threshold for outright victory -- with center-right incumbent Mauricio Macri trailing at 41.22 percent.

To win outright, Fernandez required 45 percent, or 40 percent with a 10 point margin over his nearest rival.