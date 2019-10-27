Pakistan fail to make place in Tokyo Olympics 2020

Amstelveen: Pakistan could not qualify for the Tokyo Hockey Olympics 2020 after they were beaten by The Netherlands 1-6 in their second match of the Olympics Qualifiers here on Sunday.

In the first match played between the two teams on Saturday, Pakistan displayed an excellent performance to hold The Netherlands to a 4-4 draw.



However, their performance was disappointing on Sunday as they were defeated by a big margin of 1-6.

The solitary goal for Pakistan was scored by Rizwan Ali in the last quarter of the match.



The Netherlands made a place in the Olympics Hockey tournament to be played at Tokyo next year.

Pakistan, who won the Olympics title for three times, have failed to qualify for the tournament for the second time.





