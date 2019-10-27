Russia raises doubt over Baghdadi´s 'umpteenth death'

MOSCOW: Russia raised doubts on Sunday over the "umpteenth death" of Islamic State militant group's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who has been reported killed several times since 2014.

"The defence ministry does not have reliable information about the actions of the US army in the Idlib ´de-escalation´ zone... concerning the umpteenth ´death´" of Baghdadi, defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump announced that Baghdadi had been killed in a nighttime US raid deep inside northwestern Syria.