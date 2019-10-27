India bag easy win over Pakistan in Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019

India Women beat Pakistan Women by seven wickets in an ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 match played at the Navy Cricket Ground, Werisala in Sri Lanka on Sunday, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

India chased down the 107-run target for the loss of three wickets in 30 overs after Pakistan were dismissed for 106 runs.

Nuzhat Parween top-scored for India with a 68-ball 44 — her innings featuring seven fours.

Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu and Syeda Aroob Shah took a wicket apiece for Pakistan.

Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan lost half their side in 22.3 overs. Opener Tuba Hassan top-scored with 32 off 57 balls laced with three fours and one six.

After Tuba became the fifth wicket to fall, captain Rameen Shamim held the innings together with an unbeaten 31 (80 balls, two fours) but didn’t find much support from the other end.

For India, captain Devika Vaidya took four wickets for 23 runs while Sushree Dibyadarshini took three wickets for 16 runs in eight overs.