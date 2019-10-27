'Asif Zardari suffering from intense bladder pain'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari is suffering from intense bladder pain, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) said on Sunday.

The doctors at PIMS have diagnosed that the former president’s bladder gland has grown unusually.

Doctors claimed that this could become dangerous and further complicate Zardari’s health.

The board has decided to conduct more tests on the former president. Doctors will wait for the results of the tests to determine which facilities would be provided to Zardari.

On Saturday, Zardari’s sister Dr Azra Pechuho revealed that her brother was suffering from intense back pain as well. The former president, who is undergoing treatment at PIMS, is suffering from severe pain in the spinal cord's S4, S5 and L1 area.



L1 is known as the Lumbar spine. It is located below the cervical and thoracic section of the spine on the lower back and is triangle-shaped. The L1 controls the communication of the brain with the leg. The S4 and S5 are also located on the lower side of the spinal cord.

These S1 to S5 sections are called Sacral Spine that together affect nerve communication to the lower portion of the body.

Dr Azra said that Zardari's condition had worsened as he had to travel from jail to city court in an armour van. When asked regarding treatment in Pakistan or abroad, she said that it was very unfortunate that there was not a single spinal cord surgeon in Pakistan.

She requested the government to provide her brother proper treatment on humanitarian grounds.