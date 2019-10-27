Sabalenka's Chinese romance continues, wins Zhuhai final

ZHUHAI: Aryna Sabalenka won her third title of the year -- all in China -- with a straight-sets victory over top seed Kiki Bertens in the Elite Trophy Zhuhai final on Sunday.

The 21-year-old from Belarus eased to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over the Dutchwoman in southern China to end her singles season on a high.

Ranked 14th in the world, the hard-hitting Sabalenka appears to enjoy playing in China.

Her other two titles of 2019 came at Wuhan in September -- when she defeated Bertens in the last 16 -- and in Shenzhen at the start of the year.