close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
October 27, 2019

Sabalenka's Chinese romance continues, wins Zhuhai final

Sports

AFP
Sun, Oct 27, 2019

ZHUHAI: Aryna Sabalenka won her third title of the year -- all in China -- with a straight-sets victory over top seed Kiki Bertens in the Elite Trophy Zhuhai final on Sunday.

The 21-year-old from Belarus eased to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over the Dutchwoman in southern China to end her singles season on a high.

Ranked 14th in the world, the hard-hitting Sabalenka appears to enjoy playing in China.

Her other two titles of 2019 came at Wuhan in September -- when she defeated Bertens in the last 16 -- and in Shenzhen at the start of the year.

Latest News

More From Sports