Deash head Baghdadi believed dead after US strike: US media

WASHINGTON. Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was believed to be dead after a US military raid in Syria's Idlib region, US media reported early on Sunday.
Baghdadi may have killed himself with a suicide vest as US special operations forces attacked, media said citing multiple government sources.
He built the violent militant movement into a potent force with its own "caliphate" territory across large swathes of Syria and Iraq.
The White House announced late on Saturday that President Donald Trump will make a "major statement" on Sunday morning, amid unconfirmed media reports of a military operation against the Deash in Syria.
"The President of the United States will be making a major statement tomorrow morning at 9 o'clock (1300 GMT)," said White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley, without giving further details.
The news followed a tweet from Trump earlier in the evening in which he said: "Something very big has just happened!
He did not elaborate.
According to American outlet Newsweek, Trump had recently approved a special operations raid against Deash, targeting its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
The Pentagon declined to comment on the matter when contacted by AFP.
