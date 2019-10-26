Nawaz Sharif's bail: AGP expresses discontent over handling of case

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor expressed disappointment on Saturday over the handling of the reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, whom the Islamabad High Court granted an interim bail today on humanitarian grounds in the Al-Azizia case.

Following the High Court’s decision, the AGP said the federal government was unaware about the developments in the case.

He said that neither the federation received a notice regarding the case nor was it a party in the matter.

Anwar said the NAB told that the former prime minister is under the custody of the Punjab government.

The AGP said that in case the court summoned a representative from the federal government then they will appear before it.

He further said that if the former prime minister can get bail, then why does the same criteria not apply to other prisoners suffering from Aids or cancer.

The IHC today approved the interim bail of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds until Tuesday in the Al-Azizia reference.

Details: Nawaz Sharif gets free on bail

In today's hearing, the court accepted the bail plea until Tuesday against two bail bonds worth Rs2 million, asking the federal and Punjab government to send a concrete answer related to the plea.

During the hearing, Additional Prosecutor General of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said that the authority has no objection to the bail of Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds.

Following the decision, the PML-N submitted the bail bonds in the case.