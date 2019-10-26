Karachi Commissioner wants citizens to place flowers instead of laundry, on balconies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The city's commissioner wants citizens to place flowers on their balconies instead of laundry but the message left a section of people on Twitter confused.
Karachi Commissioner sparked a debate on social media after he issued orders that required citizens to place flowers on their residences' balconies.
"No laundry! Only flowers on the balconies," tweeted the commissioner with a picture of a flower placed on a balcony.
While a lot of people hailed the initiative, some people were confused as to where they would dry their clothes after the commissioner told them explicitly not to.
It will follow a drive which would see authorities placing flowers in areas close to Karachi's Jinnah International Airport.
