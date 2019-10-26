Karachi Commissioner wants citizens to place flowers instead of laundry, on balconies

KARACHI: The city's commissioner wants citizens to place flowers on their balconies instead of laundry but the message left a section of people on Twitter confused.

Karachi Commissioner sparked a debate on social media after he issued orders that required citizens to place flowers on their residences' balconies.

"No laundry! Only flowers on the balconies," tweeted the commissioner with a picture of a flower placed on a balcony.

While a lot of people hailed the initiative, some people were confused as to where they would dry their clothes after the commissioner told them explicitly not to.

It will follow a drive which would see authorities placing flowers in areas close to Karachi's Jinnah International Airport.



