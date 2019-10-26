Nick Jonas gets harassed during LA concert

Nick Jonas has a number of fans following his every move but sometimes things get out of hand.

In a video making rounds on the internet, the 27-year-old singer could be seen getting groped by a fan while he was performing in Los Angles earlier this week.



The person who was standing behind the singer, could be seen in the video stroking Nick's leg while moving closer. The act was soon observed by one of the security officials who came forth to put an end to the harassment but to no avail, as she continued.

However, Nick soon noticed the unwanted touch and removed the hand from his leg before he turned around to take a look at the fan.

The Jonas Brothers' after wrapping their tour, Happiness Begins, at the Hollywood Bowl in Southern California, were in the middle of performing Only Human when the fan got close to Nick.

The singer has yet to comment on the incident that took place but fans are already calling out the alleged harasser as they took to social media and apologized for the harassment.



