Taylor Swift cried after listening to Selena Gomez’s latest track

Selena Gomez is presently at the top of her game as she made her striking comeback in the music panorama with an instant hit song.



And as the 27-year-old Spring Breakers star rolls in fame and glory after the release of Lose You To Love Me, the singer had her close friend Taylor Swift standing by her and applauding her feat.

During an interview with Zane Lowe for New Music Daily, Swift revealed how proud she is of Gomez after the release of her recent tracks.

"I'm so proud of her. She's been through so much. I've watched so much happen in her life. She is such a revelation because now she's making her best stuff,” she said.

She further added that the two have been such close friends that she used to get frustrated and sad whenever Gomez was feeling the same.



Speaking about Swift’s reaction after hearing the song, Gomez told Zane: “I played her the song, and I played it with her mom and dad and I showed her the video and her mom and Taylor started crying.”

"It wasn't because the song was emotional. It was just because the first thing they said to me was, 'We're so happy that you're here. After seeing all of that, this is such a cool moment.' And that's a huge thing for me," she added,