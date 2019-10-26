Kamyab Jawan Programme to provide a million jobs to skilled youth: Usman Dar

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme will provide jobs to one million skilled youth in the country.

He stated this while addressing the participants in the annual prize distribution ceremony, held at Govt Postgraduate Commerce College Sialkot here Saturday.

Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq was also present.

PM's special assistant said that the youth were precious national assets and government was making hectic efforts for the development of youth by initiating several programmes for the youth enabling them to come forward and play their pivotal role in national development and to serve the nation and the country in a better way in future as well.

Usman Dar said only Prime Minister Imran Khan had the ability to pull the country out of prevailing internal and external crises.

Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq said that steps were being taken to provide staff and modern facilities in Sialkot district's 11 degree colleges.

Later, Usman Dar distributed certificates and shields among brilliant students.