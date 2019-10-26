Brad Pitt’s removal appeal from Hurricane Katrina home construction case declined

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt despite the fame and glory has his fair share of controversies as he often finds himself entangled in.

The 55-year-old Troy actor who is a defendant in a lawsuit involving alleged substandard construction of homes in New Orleans, requested for removal in the case but had his appeal turned down on Friday.

The actor along with other directors from the Make It Right Foundation had requested for the removal from the case that was registered by two homemakers over alleged substandard construction of homes following Hurricane Katrina in November 2018.



Jennifer Decuir and Lloyd Francis had sued the foundation for causing “mold, poor air quality, structural failures, electrical malfunctions, plumbing mishaps, rotting wood and faulty heating, ventilation and cooling.”

The two further filed a suit against John C. Williams, who was the principal architect of the project for the foundation.

The plaintiff’s lawyers were cited as saying: “We’re not necessarily worried about the publicity as much as justice. Our priority is to find the responsible parties,”

NOLA confirmed that Ron Austin, an attorney for the plaintiffs affirmed the news of the request’s denial.