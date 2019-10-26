Aliya's miserly final over helps Pakistan Women defeat Bangladesh by 14 runs

Aliya Riaz's superb death bowling meant that middle-order batter Rumana Ahmed's blistering half century went in vain as Pakistan Women defeated their Bangladeshi counterparts by 14 runs in the 1st T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

Chasing a 127-run target, Bangladesh were dealt two early setbacks and kept on losing more wickets at regular intervals against a balanced Pakistani bowling attack.

With wickets tumbling around her, Rumana stepped up and turned into a one-woman wrecking ball, smashing six 4s and two 6s on her way to a 30-ball 50.

She got very little support from the other end, which in the end left her with a mountain to climb in the final over.

With Bangladesh needing 18 to win off just six balls, Aliya Riaz (4-12-1) bowled a superb over at the death as she claimed not only the prized wicket of the dangerous Rumana but also gave away a mere three runs to help her side take the match as well as a 1-0 lead in the series.

Earlier, Pakistan Women had finished with a score of 126-7 thanks to a 60-run stand for the third wicket between captain Bismah Maroof (29-ball 34) and Umaima Sohail (33 off 36 balls).

Cameos by Iram Javed (21) and wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz (unbeaten 16 off just five balls) also came in handy.

For Bangladesh, Jahanara Alam was the pick of the bowlers as she claimed four wickets for just 17 runs in her allotted four overs.