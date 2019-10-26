close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 26, 2019

Captain (retd) Safdar's bail plea dismissed

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 26, 2019

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Saturday dismissed bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader captain (retd) Muhamamd Safdar.

According to Geo News, the plea was heard by judicial magistrate  Rana Asif Ali.

Also read: PML-N leader Captain Safdar arrested

Safdar, the son-in-law of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was arrested on  Tuesday   in a case that was lodged against the PML-N leader under Section 124 A after October 11 for hate-speech against state institutions.


