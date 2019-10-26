Captain (retd) Safdar's bail plea dismissed

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Saturday dismissed bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader captain (retd) Muhamamd Safdar.

According to Geo News, the plea was heard by judicial magistrate Rana Asif Ali.

Safdar, the son-in-law of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was arrested on Tuesday in a case that was lodged against the PML-N leader under Section 124 A after October 11 for hate-speech against state institutions.



