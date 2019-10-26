PM Imran grants a week's time to IPC to straighten up sports reforms

Prime Minister Imran Khan has shown displeasure over the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination turning a blind eye to the proposals made by the sports task force and was given a week’s time to exercise the suggested reforms, as reported by Daily Jang on Saturday.

The PM’s office issued a written statement which voiced his concern over the ministry’s conduct and pointed out the delayed implementation of the reforms.

Subsequently, Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, Dr Fahmida Mirza has been issued special instructions to compile a report within and inform the prime minister within a week.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Khan, himself a renowned former athlete, soon after taking the office, had expressed his displeasure at the performance of various sporting bodies at national level and set up a task force to revamp them.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani was appointed the head of the task force.

While the PCB has restructured its own domestic system the past few months, same cannot be said regarding the rest of the national sports governing bodies.

Meanwhile, informed sources told the Urdu daily that the privatisation of the Pakistan Sports Board is also under consideration.