Nawaz Sharif suffers minor heart attack

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif suffered a minor heart attack, Geo News reported on Saturday.



According to sources at the Services Hospital in Lahore, Nawaz was tested positive for certain tests which confirm that he suffered a minor cardiac arrest.

The sources added that the results of his echocardiography and electrocardiogram were however normal.

The PML-N supremo had been under treatment for various diseases since the last five days and was shifted to the Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat jail because of deteriorating health amidst an incredibly low platelet count.

According to cardiology experts at Services Hospital, medical reports showed an abnormal increase in the former premier.

He had been complaining of severe pain in his chest all night, they added.

Nawaz has a history of heart diseases and has already undergone two major surgeries in the past.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to hold an early hearing on a petition seeking the disposition of Nawaz's sentence in the Al-Azizia reference.