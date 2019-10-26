BSEK announces matric supply exam schedule

KARACHI: The supplementary examination of matric will start from November 8, 2019 and the papers scheduled for November 18, 19 and 20 afternoon will be held in the conference hall in the building of Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK).



BSEK in a statement said that the admit cards will be issued very soon.

The timing of the papers in the morning shift will be 9 :30 A.M to 12 :30 P.M. and for the afternoon shift it will be 2:30 P.M to 5:30 P.M.