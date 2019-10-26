close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
October 26, 2019

Pentagon says awarding $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft

Sat, Oct 26, 2019

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon said Friday it was awarding a $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft, following a highly scrutinized bidding process which Amazon had been favored to win.

The 10-year contract for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure program, better known as JEDI, ultimately will see all military branches sharing information in one system that can be scoured in real time with the help of artificial intelligence.

