14 Pakistani varsities ranks in THE University Impact Rankings 2019 in various categories

The Higher Education (THE), a weekly magazine based in London that provides the world’s most influential university rankings, in its University Impact Rankings 2019 has ranked 14 Pakistani varsities among the world’s best institutions in different categories including Gender Equality, Good Health and Wellbeing, Quality Education, Decent Work, Economic Growth and others.

This year, Dawood University of Engineering and Technology has also been ranked in the category for Gender Equality. The Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons.

These 14 Pakistani varsities are NED University of Engineering and Technology, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore, COMSATS University Islamabad, Government College University Lahore, International Islamic University, Islamabad, National University of Sciences and Technology, University of Peshawar, Quaid-i-Azam University, Government College University Lahore, Dawood University of Engineering and Technology, National University of Sciences and Technology, University of Malakand, King Edward Medical University and others.

To further strengthen the presence of Pakistani varsities in global rankings, Lahore University on Thursday held the first international seminar on THE Impact University Rankings. The chief guest of the event was Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, and Federal Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood.

On the occasion, the minister awarded appreciation certificate to DUET Vice-Chancellor Dr Faizullah Abbasi and lauded his efforts for placing the varsity in the rankings.

The VC said that DUET started functioning as varsity in 2013 and within few years the institute has been ranked in the world’s best education institute. “We feel proud. It’s beginning of the success and in the future DUET will try to secure better position”, he said.