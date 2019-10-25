Ismail detained by LEAs in case of cyber crime: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said on Friday that Professor Ismail had been detained by the law enforcement authorities in a case of cyber crime.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Faisal said that as a Pakistani citizen, Ismail will have the right of defence in the constitution and is entitled to due process.

“Prof. Mohammad Ismail has been detained by the law enforcement authorities in Peshawar in a case of cyber crime as per our laws. Being a citizen of Pakistan, Prof. Ismail is entitled to due process and right of defence provided in the Constitution,” he tweeted.

“Any comment to the contrary, or a pre-judgment in the matter, is unwarranted,” he tweeted.



