Govt hopes to get good news after first round of talks held with Rahbar Committee

ISLAMABAD: We hope to receive good news soon, said Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak on Friday, after the first round of talks were held between the government's delegation and the Rahbar Committee.

The defence minister said this during a press conference with Akram Durrani, the Convener of the Rahbar Committee.

“A delegation of the government’s senior people met us under the leadership of Pervaiz Khattak,” said Durrani. “The talks were held in a cordial atmosphere.”

Khattak said that talks between the government and the Rahbar Committee were held in an amiable atmosphere.

“They gave us some suggestions and we gave them some of our own,” said Khattak. “We hope to receive good news soon.”

The defence minister said that these were the first round of talks between the two parties. After a break, the second round of talks between the government delegation and the committee would be held at 10:30pm.

Sources claimed that the committee will present four demands in front of the government's delegation. These include Prime Minister Imran's resignation and the demand for new elections to be held.

Sources further said that the committee would demand supremacy of civil institutions during the talks.