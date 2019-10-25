NAB says didn't oppose Nawaz's bail plea on humanitarian grounds

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chose not to oppose former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's bail plea on medical and humanitarian grounds, said a statement issued by the anti-graft body on Friday.
Also read: Nawaz Sharif granted bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, to stay in jail
The statement was issued to clarify what NAB said "news items reported by a section of media" following the Lahore High Court's decision to grant Nawaz Sharif bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.
The plea was filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif.
A division bench of the LHC approved the bail against the surety bonds of Rs20 million.
