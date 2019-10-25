close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 25, 2019

NAB says didn't oppose Nawaz's bail plea on humanitarian grounds

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 25, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chose not to oppose  former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's bail plea on medical and humanitarian grounds, said a statement issued by the anti-graft body on Friday. 

Also read:  Nawaz Sharif granted bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, to stay in jail

The statement was issued to clarify  what NAB said "news items reported by a section of media" following the Lahore High Court's decision to grant Nawaz Sharif bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The plea was filed by  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif.

A division bench of the LHC approved the bail against the surety bonds of  Rs20 million.


