Two truckers killed in Indian occupied Kashmir as apple trade turns bloody

SRINAGAR: Two apple truck drivers were shot dead and their vehicles set on fire in Indian-occupied Kashmir, police said Friday, in the latest attack on the vital local fruit industry which has been pulled into the conflict between local Kashmiris and New Delhi.

Tensions have soared since New Delhi´s August decision to strip the autonomy of the disputed and restive Himalayan region and impose a security and communication lockdown.

The nearly $2-billion apple trade has been caught between protesters wanting a shutdown of the local economy in protest at India´s actions, and New Delhi which wants to restore normality.

The two drivers, who were from outside Kashmir, died late Thursday in the southern Shopian district, after gunmen sprayed their vehicles with bullets, police said.

A third driver was also injured.

"We have some important clues about the attackers," senior police official Munir Khan told AFP.

Last week two apple traders and a driver -- all three also from outside Kashmir -- were killed in two separate attacks by protesters in the same region, known for its vast orchards.

