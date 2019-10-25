Gold import down by 3.37percent, over 40pc in September

ISLAMABAD: The gold imports into the country decreased by 3.37 percent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year (2018-19) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.



Pakistan imported gold worth $4.474 million during July-September (2019-20) as compared to the imports of $4.630 million during July-September (2018-19), showing decrease of 3.37 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the imports of gold decreased by 10.08 per cent as the country imported 107 kilograms of gold during the period under review compared to the imports of 119 kilograms during last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the gold imports into the country during September 2019 shrunk by 40.44 percent as compared to the imports of the same month of the last year.

The gold imports during the months under review were recorded at $1.178 million against the imports of $1.978 million during September 2018.

In terms of quantity, the gold imports decreased from 48 kilograms in September 2018 to 29 kilograms in September 2019, showing decrease of 39.58 percent.