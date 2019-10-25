Picking rookie pacers for tricky Aus tour a recipe for disaster: Aaqib Javed

Former fast bowler Aaqib Javed believes that the decision to hand debuts to rookie pacers Mohammad Musa and Naseem Shah on a difficult away tour of Australia is a recipe for "disaster".



“Our young bowlers are used to the lengths that are needed to succeed on home wickets but will have no idea when they are asked to bowl in Australia and that could spell disaster for us,” Javed told Pak Passion.

The 1992 World Cup winner recalled that even the supremely talented Mohammad Asif had struggled on Australian pitches so tremendously that the late Bob Woolmer had at the time deemed him “useless”.

Furthermore, he said that the current Pakistan side has virtually no chance of winning a single game on their tour of Australia.



“Many better-quality sides from Pakistan with top notch world-class players have struggled and failed to win in Australia in the past, so why do we think this side will do any better in the T20Is and Tests in the upcoming tour?” he questioned.



Javed credited Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez for Pakistan’s rise to number one in the ICC rankings.

He said that three of the four have not been picked for the Australia tour, while Shadab has been out of sorts lately, meaning that even the top-ranked T20I side will find it tough to win anything in Australia.

“I do not see this side being able to win the T20I series in Australia and I do not see them winning any matches in the Test series either,” he said.