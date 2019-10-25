US to send ´additional military assets´ to protect Syrian oil: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: The US Defense Department said Thursday it planned to beef up its presence in the northeast corner of Syria to protect oil fields there from being retaken by a potentially resurgent militant group.



"The US is committed to reinforcing our position, in coordination with our SDF partners, in northeast Syria with additional military assets to prevent those oil fields from falling back to into the hands of armed fighters or other destabilizing actors," a defense official said in a statement.