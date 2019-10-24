Australian PM Scott Morrison brings out drinks for cricket team

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday brought out drinks for the Aussie cricket team.



The Prime Minister's XI celebrated a thrilling one-wicket win with one ball to spare over Sri Lanka wherein Harry Nielsen top-scored with 79 in just 49 balls.



Morrisson — also federal member of the Cook electoral division — entered the pitch and interacted with his country's cricket team, bringing them an orange crate of drinks.

People on social media were quick to appreciate the Australian PM's nice gesture for Aussie sports. However, an equal number of Twitterati were exasperated, with some Australians criticising the premier over his policies.

Some, however, compared him to other prime ministers around the world and his crate of drinks to beverages such as chai (tea).