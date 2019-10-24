PM asks Punjab Govt to shift Maryam in same hospital as Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran has issued directives to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to shift Maryam Nawaz to the same hospital in which her father is being treated.

Sarwar said that the prime minister sought a briefing on Maryam and Nawaz’s health. Prime Minister Imran issued directives for Punjab Government to complete legal requirements and shift Maryam to Services Hospital.

Nawaz was shifted to Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail where he is serving an imprisonment sentence in the Al-Aziza Steel Mills reference. Doctors said that Nawaz’s platelet level had decreased dangerously.

On Wednesday, Maryam claimed that she had requested an accountability judge to allow her to meet Nawaz for an hour at Services Hospital but the judge declined. She was transferred to the same hospital after she became ill but was later shifted back to Kot Lakhpat Jail.

PML-N leaders slammed the government for shifting Maryam back to jail, alleging that her medical tests and treatment had not been completed.