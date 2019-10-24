Armeena Khan highlights injustice in Sahiwal encounter after suspects' exoneration

Pakistani actor Armeena Rana Khan, who is one of the few stars using their fame to highlight the wrongs in society, is calling for justice in the Sahiwal incident.

Taking to Twitter, the 32-year-old actor highlighted the injustice in the Sahiwal encounter, in which all victims were exonerated by an Anti-Terrorism Court earlier today.

“Remember the #Sahiwaal incident? Mum and dad butchered leaving behind little kids. Yeah so the murderers just walked free,” she said adding the hashtag “#thatsjustbeyondcruel.”

Earlier today, suspects involved in the incident were acquitted over benefit of the doubt after the case was held for nine months.