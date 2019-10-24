PM Imran asks PTI leaders to refrain from issuing statements on Nawaz's health

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokespersons to refrain from making statements on Nawaz Sharif's health condition, sources said on Thursday.

The instructions from the prime minister come after some ministers came under criticism for what critics say making insensitive statements about the health of the three-time prime minister of the country who has been serving a jail term at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Also read: IHC asks for Nawaz Sharif's medical report

The sources said the prime minister was of the view that treatment of Nawaz Sharif's ailment was available in Pakistan but the government would fully accept whatever decision is made by the court on the matter.



Lamenting opposition's threats to launch protests in Islamabad, he said India has improved its IMF ranking 14 points and the entire country has erupted with joy while on the other hand Pakistan has improved its ranking 28 points but dharnas are the only topic of discussion in the country.

Also read: PM Imran elated over World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business 2020 report

He was referring to his tweet which he sent earlier in the day, stating that Pakistan's Ease Of Doing Banking (EODB) ranking had slipped more than 50 places.

"Now we have improved 28 places - from 136 to 108," the prime minister said calling it the biggest improvement in country's history in World Bank's EODB rankings