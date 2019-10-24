Pakistan, India sign Kartarpur Corridor agreement at Wagah border

Islamabad. After a long wait, Pakistan and India finally signed a bilateral agreement on the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor at the Zero Point of Wagah border on Thursday.

The special significance is the fact that a bilateral treaty is being signed when bilateral relations are at an all-time low and no high-level meetings between the two sides have been held.

While there have been several agreements between the two sides, very few have been signed by them. In 1974, a Bilateral Agreement on Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines was signed.

“As of now, Pakistan and India would sign the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor tomorrow (Thursday). We are fully ready to operationalise the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on our side. We will also share clause by clause details after signing of the agreement,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said at his weekly media briefing.

Yatris will be permitted to visit the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib from morning till evening. Specific details about the timings etc. would be released after signing of the agreement.

“Currently, we are in the process of devising a mechanism to charge $20 per visitor per visit, as service charges. Media will be at the Zero Point to cover the event. Further details will be released soon,” he added.

Pakistan says it is still working on the invitations for the inauguration of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, though one was sent to former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh who hails from a village Gah in Indian Punjab.