Tue Oct 22, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 22, 2019

Farhan Saeed urges fans to report his FB page and profile after they get hacked

Pakistani singer and actor Farhan Saeed took to Instagram on Tuesday to urge his fans to report his Facebook profile and page after both had been hacked.

Farhan urged people to report his Facebook account and page, slamming the hacker for prying into his private and professional life.

“My personal Facebook and my Facebook page, both have been hacked since yesterday. Please report. To hacker, I am sure it's a great source of fun for you but this is one sacred means for an artist to be in touch with his/her fans and it takes a lot of hard work to build all this. Kindly stop doing this,” he posted a message on Instagram.

So far, the Suno Chanda star hasn’t updated his fans on whether his account and page have been recovered or not. 

