Robert Pattinson ‘finds’ his Batman voice as he buckles up to play The Caped Crusader

Hollywood star Robert Pattinson is all set to take up the legendary role of Batman in an upcoming new trilogy.

The 33-year-old Twilight actor has faced troubles adjusting to the role although, a new development took place when he announced that he has chosen his Batman voice and is buckling up for the character.

In a recent interview with Access, Pattinson admitted that his co-star Willem Dafoe's performance may have helped him find his Batman voice.

"Willem's voice in this is kind of inspiring for it, to be honest," he said. "It is kind of similar, the voice I'm going to do, to his,” the Lighthouse star added.

"I think Batman has a kind of piratey voice. I think that will really suit it," he went on to say.

Pattinson with the movie just a year away is getting into shape for the role.

In a video clip on Twitter shared by a user he is questioned whether he has started bulking up for the upcoming role or not.

“I’m early stages. Very, very early,” he answered.