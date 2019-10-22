Zardari shifted to hospital

ISLAMABAD: Authorities on Tuesday shifted Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Asif Zardari to hospital , his daughter Aseefa Bhutto said on Twitter.

The former president of the country is on judicial remand in connection with a NAB inquiry.

"Months after their own doctors advised, jail authorities have finally moved my father to hospital," tweeted.



The tweet came afer Accountability Court Tuesday extended the judicial remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till November 12, in Park Lane corruption reference relaeted to fake accounts scam.



" Last time they brought him to hospital, they took him back within 2 days despite doctors’ orders! Let’s be clear. This is NOT a concession. This is his basic fundamental right," said she.



APP adds:

The court also reserved its judgment regarding provision of additional facilities to Asif Ali Zardari.

The court asked the Adiala Jail administration to nominate a lawyer to pursue contempt of court plea filed by Asifa Bhutto Zardari against it.

During hearing, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi objected over the medical report of Omni Group’s head Anwar Majeed and pleaded that the defense used to present the same report on every hearing to avoid appearance of the accused.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur were produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir at Judicial Complex Islamabad.

During outset of hearing, the court asked about the appearance of the other accused including Anwar Majeed to which the defense counsel presented his medical report.

Farouq H.Naek informed the court that the doctors had advised Majeed to avoid air travel due to sickness.

However, the police told the court that the other accused were also in jail.

Zardari’s lawyer, Latif Khosa said that his client was not being shifted to hospital for treatment despite the recommendation of medical board, adding that the Adiala Jail representatives should be asked about it.

He said that this court had previously ordered the jail administration to act on the recommendation of medical board.

He said that this court had also sought reply on contempt of court plea of Asifa Bhutto Zardari.

Zardari’s daughter was permitted by this court to meet her father in jail but the orders were not implemented.

He also requested the court to issue orders for provision of additional facilities to Asif Ali Zardari including an attendant to which the court observed that this attendant could be provided amongst the prisoners only, adding that it couldn’t be brought from outside.

The NAB prosecutor said that it had to be seen that the petition of Asifa Bhutto fell under contempt of court law or not.

Objecting on this, Khosa said that the plea was against the jail administration and why was NAB official defending it.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case.