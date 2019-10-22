close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
World

AFP
October 22, 2019

Trudeau´s Liberals to form minority government: Canadian TV projections

World

AFP
Tue, Oct 22, 2019

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to hold onto power in a nail-biter of a general election Monday, according to television projections.

Broadcasters TVA and CTV declared the Liberals -- elected or leading in 139 of the 338 electoral districts, versus 99 for Andrew Scheer and the Conservatives -- will form a minority government.

