Trudeau´s Liberals to form minority government: Canadian TV projections

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to hold onto power in a nail-biter of a general election Monday, according to television projections.
Broadcasters TVA and CTV declared the Liberals -- elected or leading in 139 of the 338 electoral districts, versus 99 for Andrew Scheer and the Conservatives -- will form a minority government.
