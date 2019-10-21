BISE Hyderabad announces result of HSC Part-I annual examination

HYDERABAD: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad on Monday announced result of Higher Secondary School Certificate Part-I (Humanities Group) annual examination - 2019.



According to the result, 2496 candidates out of 7350 appeared in the examination have passed all papers while 1630 candidates passed 5 papers , 444 candidates cleared only two papers and 220 candidates cleared only one paper.

According to the result, 82 candidates were declared fail as they could not pass any of the papers while result of 626 candidates has been withheld.