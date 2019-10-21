Atif Aslam bestowed with Dubai star

Pakistan’s acclaimed Atif Aslam after making waves in the country is now bagging praises internationally as well as he was recently bestowed with a Dubai star of his own in Downtown Dubai.

Turning to Instagram, the 36-year-old Doorie hit maker shared the exciting news with his fans and followers.

“Perambulating the boundaries of your love,” he said adding: “Still in an awww of you #fans. Might upload a couple of pictures today from the event.”

Attending the ceremony, the singer was cited as saying: “It’s a very vibrant city. This is the only city I think I really enjoy myself walking on the streets. I have played for 150,000 people here, so it has a lot of good will. We, South Asians, especially Pakistanis and Indians – we’re everywhere, but this is one place where we are a lot. So I really love the fact that my music is heard over here.”



The Dubai star is a project under the Emaar, a developer behind much of Dubai’s district Downtown. A large number of actors and other famous personalities have their own stars in this area as well, from Jackie Chan to Elli Saab, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh.

Atif Aslam was also photographed with a large number of other attendees, including Bollywood actor, Sonam Kapoor.