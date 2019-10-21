Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme registration in full swing, last date November 15

KARACHI: Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme is in full swing across the country after the date for submitting the forms was extended for a month.



The government of Pakistan launched low-cost housing scheme to provide 5 million houses to the homeless people of the country.

The registration began on July 15, 2019 and continued for three months till October 15, 2019. Seeing the interest of people in the registration process, NADRA extended the date till November 15, 2019.

According to NADRA spokesperson, over 1.5 million people have registered with the authority in different cities of the country to get their own houses under the scheme.

As per the details about 150,255 applications had been received from Lahore; 47,802 from Multan; 44,786 from Bahawalpur; and 34,484 from Peshawar district.

In Karachi alone over 890,262 applications have been filed from different districts.