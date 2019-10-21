Two JUI-F leaders arrested in Islamabad ahead of Azadi March

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police on Monday arrested two leaders of Jamiat Ulema Islam - Fazlur Rehman (JUI-F) just days before planned anti-government rally.

More: Fazl, top JUI-F leaders may be detained if talks fail

According to reports, Maulana Shafiq-ur-Rehman and Maulana Muhammad Irshad were arrested from Shams Colony along with banners for the JUI-F sit-in in their possession.

A case has also been registered against them by the police.

Police allege that the duo were urging people to participate in the rally being organised by the party against the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Police officials say that a few people were spotted putting up banners for the JUI-F sit-in, but fled as soon as the police force started chasing them.

Police say the suspects had challenged the administration by putting up banners despite the fact that Section 144 had been imposed in the area.

Acording to a report published in this paper, the administration has decided in principal to prevent the sit-in (dharna) by the JUI-F even if it has to go for detention of top leadership of JUI-F, including its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“In case of breakdown in negotiation between the government and JUI-F, the law enforcement agencies will detain Maulana Fazlur Rehman with the key leadership of the party.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman could be detained well before the planned dharna scheduled on Oct 31,” highly placed sources in relevant position in the Ministry of Interior said on the condition of not disclosing their identity.